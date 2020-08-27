Smash Mouth Receives Hate Mail After Crowded Pandemic Concert

Maybe your brain doesn’t get smart. Photo: Harmony Gerber/Getty Images

Well, this is one way to support the postal service. Smash Mouth has shared a photo of a letter mailed to the band, along with a Smash Mouth CD that’s been, well, smashed. It’s hard to make out the contents of the letter — aside from some strong words like “kills” and “motherfuckers” — but it seems related to the band’s recent packed show at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, where audience members disregarded social distancing and didn’t wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Fuck that COVID shit!” singer Steve Harwell told the crowd at the event in early August. Coronavirus disinformation aside, this only prompts more questions, namely: How does one find Smash Mouth’s address, and, more importantly, who owns a Smash Mouth CD?