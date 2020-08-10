Packed Crowd Turns Up for Smash Mouth Concert Despite the Coronavirus Pandemic

Photo: Gary Miller/Getty Images

Just as we were once told, the world continues to roll us, but according to the bands and attendees at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip, part of the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in (you guessed it) Sturgis, South Dakota, it didn’t make sense not to live for fun, despite the still very real risk of coronavirus infection. Videos of the band Smash Mouth playing to a packed crowd, most of whom sang along sans mask and none of which could possibly practice social distancing effectively, emerged on Sunday evening. “Now we’re all here together tonight, and we’re being human once again,” frontman Steve Harwell can be heard telling the crowd in tweets posted by KOTA-TV reporter Connor Matteson, which you can see below. “Fuck that COVID shit!”

🚨HAPPENING NOW🚨 The Buffalo Chip is attracting hundreds, if not thousands, due to the 80th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally (credit KOTATV) #SmashMouth #SouthDakota #Sturgis pic.twitter.com/3QyEtW7vi7 — Connor Matteson (@mattesontv) August 10, 2020

Here is a brighter video to see all the people (credit KOTATV) pic.twitter.com/P7XW46BLiS — Connor Matteson (@mattesontv) August 10, 2020

This week, Buffalo Chip attendees can also treat themselves to bands like Buckcherry, Drowning Pool, Night Ranger, Reverend Horton Heat, Lit, Quiet Riot, and .38 Special. Organizers reportedly expect 250,000 visitors over the festival’s 10-day run, which kicked off on Friday, August 7. While the Buffalo Chip has health and safety guidelines posted to their website, including mandatory mask usage when guests enter the amphitheater, well, you can see the videos yourself. Or, as a very prophetic man once sang, “My world’s on fire. How ‘bout yours?/That’s the way I like it, and I’ll never get bored.”