Becky Ann and Dylan Baker Will Be One of Netflix’s Hot Coronavirus Couples

Photo: Walter McBride/Getty Images

In coronavirus news that isn’t totally upsetting or about the Cuomos, Social Distance, an eight-part pandemic anthology series being spearheaded by Jenji Kohan, will be premiering on Netflix this fall. The series, which has completed filming, is being teased as “showcasing the power of the human spirit in the face of uncertainty and isolation.” With a slate of actors — including Danielle Brooks, Oscar from accounting Nunez, Mike Colter, Becky Ann Baker, Okieriete Onaodowan, and Dylan Baker — each episode will be “told through a virtual lens” and captures “the unique emotional experience of being forced apart by circumstance,” which will likely translate to us watching Zoom calls take place on iPhones, Galaxy S20s, and, if things get particularly wild, iMac Pros. In addition to the Bakers, there will be several other real-life couples and families portraying fictional ones, such as Colter’s and Onaodowan’s spouses. Spritz your retina displays while you still can!