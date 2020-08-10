Who lives under a rock under the sea and is getting his own late-night show? That’d be Patrick Star, SpongeBob’s dummy of a best friend and neighbor from Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants. Deadline reported that a spinoff starring Patrick as the host of a late-night show is being prepped at Nickelodeon. Influenced by The Larry Sanders Show and Comedy Bang! Bang!, per Deadline, The Patrick Star Show would, uh, star Bill Fagerbakke, who also voices Patrick in the original series. Most of the other characters, mainly Patrick’s family, would be voiced by new actors, with cameos by SpongeBob and other friends. The Patrick Star Show joins a growing set of SpongeBob spinoffs, including the CGI prequel series Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years and the Keanu Reeves–starring SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, both set for CBS All Access in 2021 (with Sponge on the Run hitting Canadian theaters later in 2020). Meanwhile, Patrick himself joins an increasingly crowded late-night field, with newcomers ranging from Amber Ruffin and Larry Wilmore to Elmo.
Patrick From SpongeBob, a Born Star, Gets Late-Night Show
Photo: Nickelodeon