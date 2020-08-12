Sumner Redstone, Billionaire Media Tycoon, Dead at 97

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sumner Redstone, the entrepreneurial media mogul whose portfolio has included CBS, Viacom, Paramount, and Simon & Schuster, died on Tuesday at the age of 97. His daughter, Shari Redstone, confirmed his passing to CNN. “My father led an extraordinary life that not only shaped entertainment as we know it today, but created an incredible family legacy,” she said. “Through it all, we shared a great love for one another and he was a wonderful father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. I am so proud to be his daughter and I will miss him always.” Beginning his career in as the owner of several drive-in movie theaters, Redstone, as the New York Times noted, transformed the modest theater chain and amassed his billionaire fortune by utilizing contentious and litigious business tactics, which culminated in his media conglomerate once being valued at over $80 billion. Upon his death, he still held about 80 percent of the voting stock in Viacom and CBS, and, despite being ousted as executive chairman in 2016, maintained an active presence in his businesses through his private family company, National Amusements. Sumner was married twice and is survived by his two children, Shari and Brent.