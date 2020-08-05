Woman Accuses Migos Rapper Takeoff of Sexual Assault in Lawsuit

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Takeoff, one-third of Migos, has been accused of sexual assault in a civil suit filed in Los Angeles the morning of August 5. In the suit, an unnamed woman alleges that she met Takeoff at a June 23 house party that she attended with Migos performer DJ Durel. She tried to decline Takeoff when he offered her marijuana during the party, but later he followed her to a bedroom upstairs and raped her, the suit claims. According to the Los Angeles Times, the plaintiff of the case had a medical exam and filed a report with L.A. police after the party. Her attorney told the Times they filed the suit to prompt the police department, which has filed no charges against the 26-year-old rapper. “I don’t want to disparage law enforcement, but I’ve never seen a case handled like this,” said Neama Rahmani. “It’s been a very drawn-out investigation and not much has been done. I’m hoping that, after beginning discovery in this suit, other witnesses will come forward. We’re committed to supporting the criminal investigation, but the time for waiting for LAPD has passed.” In addition to sexual assault, the suit also alleges sexual battery and gender violence.

Takeoff’s reps did not return comment to the Times. “There’s a significant disparity in wealth and power,” Rahmani said, adding that her client is “terrified.” “He’s a famous artist; he had security; there were weapons on the premises. She is someone who doesn’t have those resources and is also concerned about safety and retaliation.”