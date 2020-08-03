Taylor Swift Sets Record With Album and Song No. 1 Debuts

Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Try this record on for size: Taylor Swift is the first artist to have simultaneous No. 1 debuts for an album on the Billboard 200 and song on the Hot 100 as “cardigan” joins folklore with a No. 1 entry. It’s her second No. 1 debut (since “Shake It Off”), her first No. 1 in three years (since “Look What You Made Me Do”), and her sixth No. 1 overall (also joining “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” “Blank Space,” and “Bad Blood”). With “the 1” sitting at No. 4, she’s also the first woman with two simultaneous top-five debuts, joining Lil Wayne and recent record-tier Juice WRLD. (Neither of those cases, for what it’s worth, included two top-four debuts.) With “exile” at No. 6, she joins a select club of three top-ten debuts that also includes Drake, J. Cole, and Lil Uzi Vert. Bon Iver, meanwhile, is just happy to be here, logging his highest-ever chart position and first top ten with “exile.”

Swift’s surprise album folklore already posted the biggest debut of the year — and since, well, her last album, Lover, in 2019 — entering the albums chart with 846,000 units (including a strong 615,000 in album sales thanks to some merch bundles and special editions). She reacted to the news of her record’s record with a simple GIF of the Rock.

Aside from that shake-up, it’s more of the same on the Hot 100. Former No. 1s DaBaby and Roddy Ricch shift down to No. 2 with “Rockstar”; former No. 1 hopeful Jack Harlow is still at No. 3 with his packed “Whats Poppin” remix; former No. 1 the Weeknd is somehow still comfortably in the top five with “Blinding Lights.” And, in a fun bit of news, the top ten is rounded out by two songs with “Savage” in the title: Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé’s former No. 1 “Savage” remix and Jason Derulo’s new “Savage Love (Laxed — Siren Beat)” with producer Jawsh 685.