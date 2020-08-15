Taylor Swift Wants You to Vote Early to Get President Trump Out of Office

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Not today, teenage love triangle, because all of that Folklore has manifested itself into a legit call to action. Taylor Swift has issued another missive against Donald Trump on Saturday, this time criticizing the president for his ongoing efforts to sabotage mail-in voting and defund the USPS prior to the upcoming election. “Trump’s calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly: He is well aware that we do not want him as our president. He’s chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power,” Swift wrote on Twitter. “Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely. Request a ballot early. Vote early.”

Swift has notably become far more politically outspoken over the past year and a half, which began in June 2019, when Swift wrote how she “personally rejected” how the Trump administration has treated the LGBTQ community. That August, she admitted that she was reluctant to go public with political opinions due to the vast backlash (and subsequent blacklisting) the Chicks received when they criticized George W. Bush’s presidency in 2003. “I come from country music,” Swift said at the time. “The number one thing they absolutely drill into you as a country artist, and you can ask any other country artist this, is ‘Don’t be like the Dixie Chicks!’ I watched country music snuff that candle out.” This year, Swift would go on to condemn Trump for “stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism,” as well as voice her support for the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement.