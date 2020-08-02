Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Sure, other musicians may have made a bigger splash in the past, sales-wise, but have they made seven extremely impressive splashes in a row? In addition to announcing on Sunday that Taylor Swift’s recently-released album folklore debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 album chart, the outlet noted a number of other impressive milestones that hopefully made all those broken hearts worth it.

Per Billboard, folklore not only had the biggest first week of 2020, earning 846,000 equivalent album units, it had the biggest week of 2020 period, surpassing Juice WRLD’s posthumous album Legends Never Die, released in July. In fact, folklore reportedly had the biggest-selling week of any album since Swift’s previous album Lover, released in August 2019, which also debuted at number one.

More over, folklore is Swift’s seventh consecutive number one album, making her the first artist ever to have seven albums in a row sell 500,000 or more album units in a single week. Swift is currently tied with Janet Jackson for third-most number one albums by a female artist on the Billboard 200 chart, behind Barbara Streisand and Madonna, though if she wants to claim the crown for most number one albums of all time, she’s going to have to best The Beatles, who have 19. Honestly, who would put it past her? She’s got the time!