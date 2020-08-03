Tekashi 6ix9ine, Fresh Off House Arrest, Drops New Song ‘Punani’

Tekashi 6ix9ine is back, as if we ever got a break from him in the first place. The rapper left home confinement on August 2 and, as his attorneys told Vulture, was “very excited” to get out — which is clear based on his video for new single “Punani,” the first video he’s shot outside of his home and his backyard. It shows 6ix9ine and a (not-social-distanced, as if you had to ask) group of friends driving sports cars, sitting on a playground, counting cash, getting McCafés, and just hanging out around Queens. Not bad for a day’s work. The one-minute, 55-second song follows 6ix9ine’s first No. 1 hit, his Nicki Minaj collab “Trolls.” But now that he’s off house arrest and in the world again, the real trolling can begin.

