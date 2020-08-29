Clare Crawley’s Bachelorette Poster, You’re Trying to Seduce Me, Aren’t You?

Get ready Bachelor Nation! @Clare_Crawley's season of #TheBachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 13th at 8|7c on ABC. It's about time. 🌹 pic.twitter.com/CmCxM3Yhb3 — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) August 27, 2020

Just in case you forgot that Anne Bancroft Clare Crawley is the oldest leading lady in Bachelorette history, why don’t you stare at this photo, really hard, while Simon & Garfunkel plays gently in the background? As a tease for Crawley’s impending season with co-Bachelorette Tayshia Adams (now with the confirmed premiere date of Tuesday, October 13 — we’ll miss our post-show Dr. Shaun Murphy promos dearly), the franchise unveiled a poster of Crawley poking fun at a film that Dustin Hoffman once poked fun at in The Holiday. “It’s about time,” the tagline reads, because, we guess, Crawley is 39 years old. If you’ve managed to remain unspoiled from the drama surrounding Crawley’s season, have some fun and indulge anyway.