Please Rise for the Chicks’ Performance at the 2020 DNC

American heroes Natalie Maines, Emily Strayer, and Martie Maguire —otherwise known as the Chicks — sang the National Anthem during the final night of the virtual Democratic National Convention. It’s no “Gaslighter,” but the Chicks sing this song like they wrote it themselves, with the tightest harmonies their side of the Mason-Dixon. (Too soon?) After months of virtual performances, only they could make a Zoom-esque rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” this compelling. With an inventive arrangement and complex harmonies, the Chicks have once again given our country something to be proud about. Later, John Legend, Common, and a roaring choir performed the chill-inducing “Glory” from 2014’s Selma, bathed in golden light. Just knowing that exists is moving us to tears. The night’s festivities were moderated by Veep Julia Louis-Dreyfus and closed with former vice-president Joe Biden accepting the Democratic nomination for president of the United States.

