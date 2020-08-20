Get your hair spray and your lax conservative economic policies, because The Crown is speeding ahead into the 1980s this November. Netflix has released the first footage from the fourth season of its flagship British drama, which will follow Olivia Colman’s Queen Elizabeth into the next decade of her reign, and cover the rises of both Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson in pearls and quite the updo) and Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin, seen briefly from the back in that iconic wedding dress). This season’s filming wrapped early in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which means that once this season debuts on November 15, you’ll probably have to wait quite a bit longer for the last two installments, which will have Imelda Staunton take over the throne and feature Elizabeth Debicki as (especially tall) Diana.

