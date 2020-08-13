Presumably Netflix’s casting process for The Devil All the Time involved scrolling through a list of actors people tweet about a lot and throwing them all together into one very grimy mid-century Ohio set. The result involves the squeaky clean Tom Holland really committing to some accent work alongside Robert Pattinson, who has simply gone feral and is some sort of evil preacher with a predilection for a frilly shirt front. Elsewhere you’ll see Jason Clarke, potentially cuckolded again, and Riley Keough, continuing to be America’s go-to actor for characters straight out of Lana Del Rey songs, as well as Sebastian Stan, Bill Skarsgård, Mia Wasikowska, Harry Melling, Haley Bennett, and Pokey LaFarge. The movie’s based on Donald Ray Pollock’s novel and directed by Antonio Campos. It’ll premiere on Netflix on September 16.