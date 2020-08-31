The Haunting of Bly Manor Trailer: Dolls, Dolls, Dolls!

We can confirm that there are zero jump scares in the first trailer for Netflix’s The Haunting of Bly Manor, but all of those creepy sentient dolls who thrive in the dark? No thanks! Bye. Set in 1980s England, Bly Manor will follow a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti, of murderous You fame) who steps in to help raise her orphaned niece and nephew with the help of the manor’s chef, housekeeper, and groundskeeper, which is destined to go perfectly well and not involve any hidden ghosts or bludgeoned love interests at all. “I have a story,” the narrater with a familiar voice teases, “a ghost story.” And gothic romance, so we’re expecting a soundtrack very heavy on The Sisters of Mercy. The nine-episode season, which serves as a follow-up anthology to The Haunting of Hill House, will premiere on October 9.

