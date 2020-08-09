Lindsey Broad, The Office’s Cathy, Says She Still Experiences Fan Abuse

Photo: NBC

Okay, we’ll admit: Cathy on The Office sucks. Not as much as the warehouse guy who defaced Pam’s mural with dicks, but still, she sucks. Waltzing in during season eight while Pam was on maternity leave, only to try to seduce Jim in a hotel room with minimal knowledge about March Madness? Yeah, she sucks! But Lindsey Broad, the actor who portrayed Cathy, is not Cathy, a fact that some fans of the show seemingly can’t grasp. As Broad revealed on Twitter on August 7, she’s still on the receiving end of abusive and spiteful social-media comments from alleged fans, which most recently occurred when her dog was mauled to death by another animal. “If anyone is wondering what it was like to be on The Office, the best comedy of this century,” she wrote, “I just posted something on Instagram about how my dog was murdered and a bunch of people were like, ‘Fuck you, Cathy, she deserved it!’ So. There ya go!”

Last week, Broad posted an Instagram photo of a dog being walked by its owner, which she claimed killed her dog, Louise, in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn last year. Several comments flooded in about how Broad, as Cathy, “had it coming” to have her dog die, which prompted her initial response. “If your goal is being told to fuck off by someone associated with a TV show you genuinely love, it is absolutely something you can accomplish but accomplishing it means you are both nasty and profoundly stupid,” Broad wrote on Instagram. “Enjoy! Fuck off!” Don’t be a Dwight.