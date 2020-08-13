The Other Two Season 2 Will Premiere on HBO Max

The Other Two. Photo: Comedy Central

Two Comedy Central series are moving to a new home over at HBO Max. The streaming service announced today that it’s ordered new seasons of Sarah Schneider and Chris Kelly’s The Other Two as well as Diallo Riddle, Bashir Salahuddin and Sultan Salahuddin’s South Side. The shows’ first seasons will become available on HBO Max sometime in 2021 and be followed by the debuts of the newly ordered seasons, which will be Max Original exclusives on the service, sometime later. The first season of Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, meanwhile, is now exclusively available on HBO Max.

All three shows were previously renewed by Comedy Central for second seasons: The Other Two in February 2019, South Side in August 2019, and Nora From Queens in January 2020. This new move is part of a series of big changes at Comedy Central in recent months, which includes a new partnership between HBO Max and Comedy Central Productions. TBS’s Search Party recently made a similar move to HBO Max, so at least The Other Two and South Side will be in good company.