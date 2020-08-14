The Runaways and 9 Other Reads I Can’t Get Out of My Head

Sometimes you need to be a pervert. Not sexually — though that too, sure — but in the sense of being perverse, of behaving in a way that is contrary to accepted practices. Maybe you need to make an inappropriate joke in mixed company or gobble a can of frosting for dinner or, as one man recently did, fart at a police officer. Sometimes a person gets sick of trying to be a role model for herself and the only way to break the fever is by doing a Wrong Thing with full intent. In that spirit, here we have the antithesis of a “summer book.” And by antithesis, I mean that this is not a novel that will be adapted into a movie featuring Rachel McAdams.

Instead, it is a gripping account of three teenagers who become radicalized and wind up at a jihadi training camp in Iraq. The teenagers converge for reasons that range from economic alienation to social-media indoctrination to existential despair to misogyny to lovesickness. One of them is English, and two are Pakistani; one is rich and two poor. They go to school and to the mall; they sneak booze and fret over sex; they exhibit the universal teenage traits of idealism, vulnerability, and belligerence. And then, in nuanced and historically contingent ways, each of the teenagers comes to map his or her sense of indignity onto the narrative proposed by a charismatic fundamentalist charlatan. The suspense of the book — and it is very suspenseful! — is embedded in the question of what will happen to each character’s soul. Pretty high-stakes for a beach book, but I read it in a Jimmy Buffett-branded chair (“It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere”) on a sandy shore nonetheless. The novel is radical in both the traditional and “whoa dude” senses of that word.

RIYL: Kamila Shamsie, believing that nostalgia is a disease, the TV show I May Destroy You, calm determination, quiet desperation