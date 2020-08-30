Stephen King’s The Stand Trailer: Come With Whoopi Goldberg If You Want to Live

A post-apocalyptic world beset by a global plague, the victims of which find themselves drawn either to good or to evil? Yup, that’s right: it’s CBS All Access’s new adaptation of Stephen King’s novel The Stand. The miniseries’ first teaser trailer, released during Sunday’s 2020 MTV VMAs, stars Whoopi Goldberg as Mother Abagail Freemantle, an elderly Boulder, Colorado resident tasked with psychically calling the survivors of the Captain Trips virus to join her side in the battle against Randall Flagg, an avatar of the Antichrist himself. You’d think the side of good would be a no-brainer, but Alexander Skarsgard makes for a convincing charismatic leader for those lost souls drawn to his headquarters in Las Vegas. The pair, and the rest of humanity, square off when The Stand premieres on CBS All Access on December 17 and, according to the streaming network, “will close with a new coda written by the famed author himself.”

