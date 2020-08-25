The Weeknd Is Working on Two Screenplays in Quarantine

Starting EGOT watch early. Photo: GP Images/Getty Images

How’s your quarantine side gig going? Gain any new OnlyFans subscribers? You aren’t the only one whose been turning their passions into projects during the pandemic. Noted film buff and musician the Weeknd has been writing two screenplays, per his recent cover profile for Esquire. The 30-year-old, who played himself in 2019’s Uncut Gems and co-wrote the episode of American Dad! he was on earlier this year, set some achievable goals for his screenwriting career thus far: small indie films, potentially with roles written for himself. His recent album, After Hours, followed a man’s violently chaotic night in Las Vegas as he tries to heal his broken heart. The music videos, live performances (some of the last before lockdowns took place), and art all contributed to the story, with the Weeknd starring. It was all meant to play out on tour, he explains to Esquire. Instead of “getting [the audience] to play along and sing along and jumping with them, you know, mosh pitting,” the After Hours tour would be more like a theatrical experience. Emphasis on experience. “The audience wouldn’t really exist to me,” he says. “I’d be in my own world.” With no sign that tours will be restarting anytime soon, his attention has turned to new music (for himself and “other artists”) and, now, screenwriting. If he hasn’t already written a role for BFF Timothée Chalamet, he’ll be getting a call soon.