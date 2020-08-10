Zac Efron Will Star As One of Three Men or a Baby in Three Men and a Baby Reboot

Zac Efron doesn’t have the raw sexual energy of Tom Selleck, Ted Danson, or even Steve Guttenberg, but he has been pegged to star in the Disney+ remake of Three Men and a Baby, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The article states that it “is not clear how the material will be updated,” but it will certainly need updating. The 1987 remake of a French farce was the first Disney live-action film to gross over $100 million, and was predicated on the wacky concept of men doing child-rearing. Three Mr. Mom’s in one! We have an idea for how to freshen up this diaper bin of a premise: Have Efron play all three men, or better yet, have him play the baby. The article also says that Disney is searching for a director, even though Kenny Ortega, the Jean-Luc Godard to Efron’s Anna Karina, is right there.
