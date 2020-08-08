TikTok Is Reportedly Suing the Trump Administration

Photo: TikTok

Tik, tik, tik … boom. In news that will even make Instagram Reels scratch its head, NPR reports that TikTok is suing the Trump administration as a challenge to the president’s new executive order, which intends to ban the popular video-sharing service from the United States due to data-security and censorship concerns. Sources tell NPR that the lawsuit could be filed as early as Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California. TikTok’s main argument for the lawsuit stems from President Trump’s executive order issued on August 6, which gave the company’s Chinese owners, ByteDance, 45 days to sell the app to a U.S.-based company — perhaps to Microsoft. Tiktok claims that the administration “failed to give the company a chance to respond.” TikTok also issued a statement about the order on August 7, claiming to be “shocked” by the decision, given that “for nearly a year, we have sought to engage with the U.S. government in good faith to provide a constructive solution to the concerns that have been expressed.”