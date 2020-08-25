Tom Cruise Bootlegged 3 Seconds of Tenet

This 34-second video of Tom Cruise going to see Tenet is the best Tom Cruise movie we’re going to get this year. Photo: Tom Cruise/Twitter

Listen up, American would-be moviegoers: Christopher Nolan’s Tenet won’t be released in U.S. theaters until September, and even then it won’t make it to all 50 states, but if you want a glimpse of what it’s like to see it in movie theaters, Tom Cruise has you covered. On August 25, the actor and enthusiastic film critic tweeted a very odd 34-second video documenting his journey to see Tenet in theaters in London. It’s a cinematic death-defying stunt if ever we’ve seen one. We see him inside a taxi driving through rainy streets and past Buckingham Palace on his way to his final destination: a Tenet screening in Imax at a multiplex. “Back to the movies!” he says through his mask. Then he’s seated in a theater that looks fairly crowded, although at least there’s some space between his party and the next one, and everyone’s got their masks on. The movie begins, the audience applauds, and we get some actual pirated footage of the movie — or at least the red WB logo, some screen flickers reflecting on Tom Cruise’s face, and the Tenet title card. Finally, there’s Cruise’s review: “Great to be back in a movie theater, everybody,” and “I loved it! I loved it.” We’re glad you liked it, Tom, but you shouldn’t be filming on your phone in the multiplex. Those snippets of indecipherable action noises nearly constitute a spoiler. And besides, you wouldn’t steal a car.

Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/DrAY5tRg5P — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) August 25, 2020