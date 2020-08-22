Tom Petty Drops Music Video From Beyond the Grave

You belong among the millions of people who will be crying by the time the first “you belong” is sung. American icon Tom Petty (or, more accurately, the estate of Tom Petty, which has been very active lately) has released a gorgeous new music video for “Wildflowers.” This version, though, is a little different than the 1994 original: It’s a demo “home recording” that will be included in an upcoming Wildflowers reissue in October, and features never-before-seen footage of Petty frolicking in his backyard and enjoying the company of his pets. Click play. Close your eyes. Deeply exhale. If you’re like this writer, the video will grant you an astounding amount of peace.

Related