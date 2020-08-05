Toni Braxton Misses Clubs As Much As the Rest of Us in ‘Dance’ Music Video

Has there ever been such an unfortunate time for such good dance music to be dropping? Not that that’s stopping everyone from continuing to turn out, with Toni Braxton becoming the latest to do what she needed to do while we’re all stuck inside. The R&B icon dropped new single “Dance” on August 5, and it’s exactly what it sounds like: an imperative to get out (to your living room, backyard, wherever’s not a crowded public space) and let loose. “I just wanna dance our love away,” she sings, flanked by dancers on all sides. It’s the second single off her upcoming tenth album, Spell My Name, out August 28, after “Do It” with Missy Elliott. But an icon like Braxton doesn’t have to tell us twice.

