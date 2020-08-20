The Comedy Central Purge Continues With Tosh.0 Cancellation

Daniel Tosh. Photo: Comedy Central

Yet another show is getting the ax at Comedy Central this week. The network announced today that the upcoming 12th season of Daniel Tosh’s series Tosh.0 — which premieres on September 15 — will be its final one on the network. The announcement is essentially a cancellation and reversal of a four-season renewal of the show announced in January. Tosh.0 has been something of a Comedy Central mainstay for the past decade, having debuted in 2009, and will end its run in November with over 250 episodes. In a press release, Tosh had this to say on the news: “I look forward to doing an animated reboot of my show on MTV in 25 years.” Tosh is reportedly working with Viacom to shop the show to other outlets.

Tosh.0 is just the latest Comedy Central show to get canceled or moved to streaming as the network refocuses its efforts more to animation and unscripted programming, as Vulture’s Josef Adalian reported in July. So far, the changes have been fairly far-ranging: Drunk History was canceled, Reno 911! returned on Quibi, The Other Two and South Side are both moving to HBO Max, and animated reboots of Beavis and Butt-Head and Ren & Stimpy are in the works at the network as well as a Daria spin-off, Jodie. As for new things to look forward to, Charlamagne Tha God is slated to host an upcoming weekly talk show at the network, and the holiday season will bring us the greatest gift of all: more John Mulaney Sack Lunch Bunch specials.