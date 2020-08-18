Travis Scott Has Seen Tenet and Says It Is ‘Very Fire’

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Travis Scott continues to reside in the year 3008. While we’re stuck in pandemic purgatory, waiting to see if theaters will be open when Christopher Nolan’s Tenet (finally) comes out, the rapper has already formulated his review. Scott saw the movie to create an exclusive track for the film, and let him be the first to tell you it’s “very fire.” Scott teased his to-be-titled collab with Tenet composer Ludwig Göransson in a new GQ profile just a week before the movie premieres internationally. The song is described as a “brain-liquefying trip through time and space,” a perfect combination of the man who brought us Inception and the man who held an intergalactic concert in Fortnite. “His voice became the final piece of a yearlong puzzle,” Nolan told GQ over email. “His insights into the musical and narrative mechanism Ludwig Göransson and I were building were immediate, insightful, and profound.” The bromance goes both ways. Scott gives Tenet his equivalent of a 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes: “It’s very fire.” “I can’t even explain it,” he reviews the movie. “You literally just have to watch it.” Well, we’re trying. Nolan’s Tenet opens Labor Day weekend in select cities in the United States, complete with a Scott rager to round out the summer.