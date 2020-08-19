Trey Songz Responds to Sexual-Assault Allegations on Twitter

Photo: Getty Images

After a friend of OnlyFans model Celina Powell spoke about a sexual encounter with Trey Songz on the podcast No Jumper, Songz has been tweeting text messages with the woman, along with women who have accused him of sexual assault. Aliza, also an OnlyFans model, brought up Songz to mention that he peed on her during sex, adding, “He took my phone and my purse away for like the whole day, held it over the balcony, and he was like, ‘Bitch, if you’re trying to leave, I’m gonna drop this shit.” Referring to Powell, Aliza said, “He did the same thing to her.” “I kept asking like, ‘When can I leave, what time is it?’” Aliza described. “And he just like wouldn’t answer, he would just fucking ignore me. And I’m like, ‘Okay.’ And then he was like, ‘You can leave when I go to my flight,’ and I was like, ‘’Kay, when’s that?’ Wouldn’t tell me.” That interview, posted August 17, prompted Songz to tweet out messages with Aliza (identified as ayyejae) discussing sex, clearly showing her phone number in an attempt to dox her. “Y’all stay ready to believe a bird,” he wrote.

Songz went on to tweet out messages with other women, including a woman who said she’s being subpoenaed in a sexual-assault and battery lawsuit brought against Songz this year. “Y’all remember Jane Doe claimed I sexually assaulted her in Miami?” Songz wrote. “She wants me to pay for her therapy and the rest of her school cause of ‘all the trauma she’s been through.’” He also tweeted messages from another woman (again showing her phone number) with a caption referring to allegations against him, although it was unclear who the woman was. “I usually stay quiet on this but I feel that in many ways the movement to fight for the women who actually have suffered harassment and abuse on various levels, has been hijacked by those who find it convenient for themselves to come up as they seek to destroy someone’s life,” Songz wrote in a separate tweet.

In 2017, Keke Palmer said she planned to take legal action against Songz for including her in his “Pick Up the Phone” video, after “sexual intimidation” during the shoot. “I clearly said no and you said okay, yet I was being secretly filmed when you told me ‘let me just show you the idea’?? Wow,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “People have to listen to women and stop questioning them and their intelligence. Speak up, cause when you look someone in the face and they say ‘I understand. You don’t have to feel pressured to do the video’ and they STILL put you in it, it is a violation.” A woman accused Songz of domestic violence in February 2018, saying he punched and choked her and later threw two of her phones when she tried to leave. He turned himself in on the resulting felony domestic-violence charge while claiming the woman was lying, and the charge was later dropped that May. The accuser then filed a lawsuit against Songz for domestic violence in August, which was also dropped in September 2019. The current $10 million case against Songz alleges he tried to put his fingers into her vagina without consent at a Miami club in January 2018 and allegedly later touched another woman without her consent.