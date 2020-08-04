In less than a month’s time, when there will still be a pandemic raging across the country, the Video Music Awards expect to hold an in-person ceremony. Not the Emmys, which have gone online, or the Tonys, which have been postponed till who knows when, but the good old VMAs. MTV pushed ahead with those plans today, announcing its first slate of performers: BTS, Doja Cat, and J Balvin. The location of these performances was not announced, although according to a previous announcement, at least some of the performances will take place across all five of New York’s boroughs, including the main venue of Barclays Center in Brooklyn. BTS, who will perform their upcoming new English-language song “Dynamite,” have three nominations, including a breakthrough in best pop along with best K-pop. Doja Cat — who recently got over a bout with COVID-19 herself — also has three nominations, including song of the year for “Say So” and best new artist, while Balvin comes in with four nominations, including three of the six spots in the best Latin category. The VMAs take place on August 30, with more petri dish performances to be announced in the weeks ahead.
BTS, Doja Cat, J Balvin to Perform at VMAs, From Somewhere That May or May Not Be the VMAs
Boys, we hope you’re not crossing the ocean for … this. Photo: Toni Anne Barson/WireImage