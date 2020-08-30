BTS Lit Up the VMAs Virtual Stage With “Dynamite”

The boys of BTS arrived at the 2020 MTV VMAs all suited up, ready to break records and hearts. RM, Jin, Jimin, V, Suga, Jungkook, and J-Hope brought “Dynamite” choreography, vocals, and looks to New York City … all the way from their home base, Seoul, Korea. Listen, we’ll accept these stock footage scenes of the Empire State Building and Brooklyn Bridge given the circumstances. But there’s one thing the virtual awards show simply does not do justice: If there really was a crowd, the BTS Army would’ve been making some noise for the disco-pop hit. Play that clap track on a loop! Serving up the same vintage style from the “Dynamite” music video, the group performed their first full English-language song at their very first VMAs appearance. We’ve all seen their music videos — it’s about time. Last year, they won the inaugural Best K-Pop Video award. This year, they defended their Best K-Pop crown, won Best Group and Best Pop Video, and are waiting to find out the results of Best Choreography, all for “On.” The BTS takeover continues.

