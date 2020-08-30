If you’re not watching the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards yet, you’ve already missed one of the best performances of the night. We know, it’s barely even night, but Chloe x Halle just served a remote performance of “Ungodly Hour,” the title track off their sublime second album, during the VMAs pre-show. Indeed, it was an ungodly hour, about 7:25 p.m. Eastern Time. The sisters — already masters of the remote performance — wore matching metallic outfits as they gave silky smooth vocals and impeccably in-sync choreography, literally lighting up their remote stage. They performed like it was primetime, and we demand nothing less next year. Chloe x Halle are nominated for three VMAs this year, including best group, best R&B for “Do It,” and best quarantine performance for “Do It” at the MTV Prom-A-Thon.
Chloe x Halle Perform ‘Ungodly Hour’ at the Ungodly Hour of the VMAs Pre-show
Photo: Twitter/@chloexhalle