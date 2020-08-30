Chloe x Halle Perform ‘Ungodly Hour’ at the Ungodly Hour of the VMAs Pre-show

Photo: Twitter/@chloexhalle

If you’re not watching the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards yet, you’ve already missed one of the best performances of the night. We know, it’s barely even night, but Chloe x Halle just served a remote performance of “Ungodly Hour,” the title track off their sublime second album, during the VMAs pre-show. Indeed, it was an ungodly hour, about 7:25 p.m. Eastern Time. The sisters — already masters of the remote performance — wore matching metallic outfits as they gave silky smooth vocals and impeccably in-sync choreography, literally lighting up their remote stage. They performed like it was primetime, and we demand nothing less next year. Chloe x Halle are nominated for three VMAs this year, including best group, best R&B for “Do It,” and best quarantine performance for “Do It” at the MTV Prom-A-Thon.