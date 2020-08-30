No One Told Us Keke Palmer Was Gonna Drop It Low at the VMAs

Photo: Getty Images for MTV

Lady Gaga may be the one going home with the inaugural VMAs Tricon award, but Keke Palmer is setting herself up to be next year’s winner. On top of hosting the MTV award show, Palmer performed her very own single “Snack.” She ditched her classy cocktail dresses for a neon yellow bodysuit and rainbow heels, showing off why they call her a snack. “Walked in the VMAs lookin’ like a snack / When I’m done hosting it, you can have it back,” she modified her lyrics for the occasion. “I know you see all this ass bussin’ out the pack / Got me looking like a snack, looking like a snack.” “Snack” is one of Palmer’s most recent pop releases, following up “Sticky” and “Thick,” both of which have music videos where she casually pulls off wigs of all colors. Who else has the range? “Snack” was originally released in 2018, but it got a ’00s-inspired music video for its spot on her upcoming EP Virgo Tendencies Part 1. A Virgo, you ask? She turned 27 on August 26. And “part one?” She’s already setting us up to want more. Leave it to a Virgo to have a master plan.