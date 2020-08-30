MTV Invented an Award for Lady Gaga

Photo: Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV

The 2020 Video Music Awards have basically been the Lady Gaga Show, and hey, we’re not complaining. Gaga took home the inaugural MTV Tricon Award, for being a triple-icon in music, acting, fashion, and activism — which is actually four things, so you know how much she’s earned this award. Maybe MTV invented it just for her, maybe it’s a remade Video Vanguard Award (formerly named for Michael Jackson), but regardless, it’s Gaga’s now. Bella Hadid presented her with the award, for some reason, and being Lady Gaga, she gave yet another iconic speech. “I truly never could’ve imagined that someday I would be given an award like this that honored me for so many of my passions,” she said.

“Just because we’re separated right now and culture may feel less alive in some ways, I know the renaissance is coming, and the wrath of pop culture will inspire you.” – @ladygaga 🙌🏽💕 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/sJjrcIEnMt — VH1 (@VH1) August 31, 2020

Addressing the fans, Gaga added, “I want to share this award with everybody at home tonight. Everybody at home that is their own form of a Tricon.” Aw, thanks! Gaga implored us to “think right now of three things that define who you are and take a moment to reward yourself for your bravery,” and three things we indeed did think of. Then, she went on to address the current moment. “I know a renaissance is coming,” Gaga said, “and the wrath of pop culture will inspire you and the rage of art will empower you as it responds to hardship with its generosity and love.” She concluded with a fittingly Italian moment, telling viewers, “Wear a mask, it’s a sign of respect.” Gaga took home four Moonpeople tonight, including artist of the year along with song of the year, best collaboration, and best cinematography for “Rain on Me” with Ariana Grande.