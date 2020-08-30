Machine Gun Kelly Kind of Rocked the VMAs Pre-Show

Photo: Twitter/@vmas

Remember concerts? Going to a specific place to watch musicians perform their songs … live? Well we just saw Machine Gun Kelly’s VMAs pre-show performance, and we’re nostalgic once again, wishing we could’ve been front row on that rooftop. The rapper-singer performed two songs from his upcoming album Tickets to My Downfall. For the taped performance, he played “my ex’s best friend” with blackbear on a rooftop during the day, then “bloody valentine” with Travis Barker from a different, lit-up building at night. And we know, we know, it’s Machine Gun Kelly, but those four minutes of music kind of ripped. See you (and Megan Fox?) at the Machine Gun Kelly concert when this is over? MGK already nabbed a Moonperson tonight, winning the revived category of best alternative for his “bloody valentine” video, which starred Fox.