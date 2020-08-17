Even during our year of turmoil, some things never change. Among them are Miley Cyrus’s unbreakable commitment to the Video Music Awards, where she’ll perform later this month on August 30. Cyrus will play the live debut of her new song “Midnight Sky” from a yet-unannounced location in New York City, because, well, what other avenues are there for the “live debut” of your new song these days? The performance follows her debut of breakup anthem “Slide Away” at last year’s VMAs. It was one of her more tame appearances on the MTV awards show, where she previously twerked with Robin Thicke in 2013 and furthered her beef with Nicki Minaj while hosting in 2015. Maybe the VMAs has just become her place to work through breakups, given her recent split from Cody Simpson? Other performers this year include nomination front-runner Lady Gaga, the Weeknd, and BTS, who will debut new single “Dynamite.” The VMAs take place in August 30 across New York City, live from various venues that haven’t been announced yet, but we’re assured exist.
Nature Is Healing: Miley Cyrus to Perform at the VMAs
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia