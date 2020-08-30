You know what they say: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. So seven years after her smashing “Wrecking Ball” video, Miley Cyrus had another wrecking ball moment at the 2020 VMAs. At the end of her performance of her glam-rock-revival song “Midnight Sky,” she climbed a staircase to a disco wrecking ball and rode it for the rest of the performance. Because, well, it’s Miley at the VMAs — did you expect anything less? The performance was otherwise colorful as expected, with Cyrus performing against an orange, then blue, then black, then white background. Cyrus is nominated for three Video Music Awards: best art direction and best editing for “Mother’s Daughter” and song of the summer, already, for “Midnight Sky.”
Miley Cyrus Reunited With a Wrecking Ball for Her VMAs Performance
Remember 2013? Photo: Twitter/@MTV