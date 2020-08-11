The Weeknd and Maluma. Photo: Getty Images

Sadly, we can’t make fun of the VMAs anymore for choosing to hold an in-person awards ceremony after the news that the awards won’t take place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center but will instead be spread across New York City’s five boroughs. So, now, it’s back to wondering about who MTV is going to ferry out to Staten Island for a three-minute TV performance. Maybe it’ll be one of the performers recently added to the 2020 Video Music Awards, which include the Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Maluma, and CNCO. The Weeknd logs six nominations at the awards, while Ricch nets three, including coveted Song of the Year and Best New Artist nods. “Qué Pena” singer Maluma, meanwhile, has one, while boy band CNCO has two. They’ll join a list that already includes BTS (performing new song “Dynamite”), Doja Cat, and J Balvin, who shares in Maluma’s Best Latin nomination. Keke Palmer will host what’s promised to be a “screen-bending spectacle [that] will pay homage to New York with outdoor performances around the City,” live from somewhere, on August 30.