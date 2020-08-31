Nothing Can Stop Vulture Festival. No, Not Even All This.

Illustration: Vulture

Taylor Swift. Al fresco dining. The Christopher Nolan film Tenet. Vulture Festival. What do these all have in common? Well, simply put: The pandemic can’t stop them. But this time our annual pop-culture extravaganza is better than ever, because you can actually go to it! Yes, *you*! You’re a person with an internet connection, right? Great. That’s the crucial first step, because this year we’re doing the whole thing “in the nest” if you catch my drift. (Nests are homes, for birds! Like Vultures!) The next thing you need to do is look out for our lineup announcement coming this September, which you can stay on top of by following us on Instagram, Twitter, or feverishly checking our website. After you’ve secured your tickets, the final step is to mark your calendars for October 26 through October 30, when we’ll be bringing all your faves right into your home, virtually, of course. All without you even having to pick up your dirty laundry from the floor. So that’s one nice thing that’s happening!