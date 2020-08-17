Make It Rain If You Wanna See Some ‘WAP’ Dance Challenges

Photo: YouTube

After one glorious week with “WAP” by Cardi B, featuring Megan Thee Stallion, “There’s some whores in this house” is playing in our heads like elevator music. Aah. Calming. But for households across the world, hearing the sample is more like a warning: There’s a whore somewhere in your house, and they’re probably breaking a hip trying to dance to “WAP.” TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter have blown up with dance challenges for the fabulously filthy hit. There are over 200,000 TikToks with “WAP” featured, each one undoubtedly contributing to the song’s Billboard Hot 100 takeover this week. “I guess the gp made this dance a challenge which I love and stress while seeing it cause now I gotta learn it and the kick finna make me fart,” Cardi B wrote on August 15, reposting a few of the dances on Instagram. People have been learning TikTok dances all summer; it was about time they got a real challenge. If the kick (or the roll or the leg lift or the split) intimidate you, too, don’t worry, “WAP” has a few dance challenges of varying levels of difficulty going around.

The most famous of the challenges came on August 8, one day after “WAP” broke the internet. Choreographer Brian Esperon posted the dance, and commenters started dedicating their lives to learning the splits. Since then, pregnant women, Nia from Dance Moms, and bored college students trying to shock their parents have all gone viral for their moves. @thatssopar and her unimpressed mom have the most views at 34.4 million. Several other dances with TikTok-friendly choreography started to crop up, including a few by Esperon himself. Charli D’Amelio ended up posting a cover of Raymond Torres’s (@itsray.2) dance to Megan Thee Stallion’s second verse. Cardi B was into it! Meanwhile, bad bleep Addison Rae followed a body-rolling dance by @kamilabattilana. Clearly, it took people more than a few replays to learn the dances. “WAP” earned 93 million U.S. streams, breaking a record for first-week streams previously held by Ariana Grande for “7 Rings.” We love a diva moment. Obsess over the queens doing the “WAP” dance challenges below.

Not the pregnant women popping off to WAP pic.twitter.com/ZajZhOHvvC — dani (@kordeilogy) August 17, 2020

Haaannn I’ll learn this one too https://t.co/wWvyNsz91M — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 17, 2020