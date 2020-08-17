‘WAP’ Debuts at No. 1 With Most First-Week Streams Ever

Photo: YouTube

There are some hits in this house. “WAP,” the monumental raunch-rap earworm by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 this week. Now, that was pretty much a given for a song that hit gold in less than a week’s time. What wasn’t a given is that the song also logged the most streams in a debut week for a song on the chart ever, with 93 million American streams. It’s a decisive record, too — the previous holder, Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings,” logged 85.3 million in February 2019. It’s the biggest streaming week of the year, and 18th-biggest overall, with Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” holding that record for a 143 million–stream week in April 2019. With 125,000 downloads also sold (largely off the strength of physical-digital bundles), the song also marks the biggest sales week in over a year, since Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie’s “ME!” nabbed 193,000 in May 2019. It’s the fourth No. 1 for Cardi and second for Megan, but the first No. 1 debut for either. Bring a bucket and a mop to clean up all these records.