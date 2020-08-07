For those still holding out hope for a Hot Girl Summer renaissance, your last came splashing in at midnight. On Friday, August 7, Cardi B released the music video for her new single ‘WAP’ featuring rap’s current It girl Megan Thee Stallion. The song is Cardi B’s first as a lead artist since 2019’s “Press” and Megan’s first musical outing since her altercation with recently deported rapper Tory Lanez where she was shot multiple times. The video features the two rap divas exploring a multicolored and whimsically fabulous mansion with butt statues, roaming tigers, a snake room, and, of course, an indoor pool. It’s all very Dr. Seuss, but make it NSFW in a fun way. House guests featured in the video include Kylie Jenner (who you may recall was with Megan before the Tory Lanez incident) and Normani. Before the video dropped, Megan and Cardi hosted a joint, virtual pregame where both seemed to be truly excited for the release of the video. Honestly, we’re just happy to see Megan happy. ‘WAP’ is what women supporting women looks like in action.

