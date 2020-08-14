Have you (also) been crying a lot lately? Well, Drake has a cure for us you and it involves laughing at how comically bad he is at sports in the video for “Laugh Now Cry Later” featuring Lil Durk the latest single off his forthcoming album obviously titled Certified Lover Boy. Shot at Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon at midnight, the video for “Laugh Now Cry Later” features Drake having a blast playing sports with some of the world’s greatest athletes. He plays one-on-one with Kevin Durant, catches a pass from Odell Beckham Jr., and gets tackled by Marshawn Lynch amongst other athletic endeavors. Whether this was filmed before or after KD’s coronavirus diagnosis is up in the air, but everyone in the video seems healthy enough and in good spirits. Naturally, Drake reps his beloved Toronto, rocking a Raptors flat brim while Lil Durk spits his verse. Wheelchair Jimmy even gets to break out his Degrassi acting chops as he gets interrupted crying toward the end of the video. Even though he might not be the best athlete in the world, he’s still knows how to land a joke. Check out Drake’s video for “Laugh Now Cry Later” and see if it, indeed, makes you laugh now and cry later.

