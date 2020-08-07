Juice WRLD’s Latest Posthumous Track ‘Smile’ Featuring The Weeknd Is Here

Although he’s been gone for almost 9 months, the late rapper Juice WRLD is still releasing new music. On Friday, August 7 at midnight, Juice WRLD’s latest collaboration with The Weeknd “Smile” dropped with an accompanying music video, featuring an artist painting a portrait of Juice WRLD and The Weeknd. Juice WRLD’s posthumously released album Legends Never Die has been breaking records since it’s release earlier this year, earning the biggest first week of any album this year into Taylor Swift surprise dropped folklore. Even so, the late rapper is one of only three artists to ever log five songs in the top ten of the Hot 100 simultaneously along with The Beatles and Drake. The Weeknd recently garnered a VMA nomination for Artist of the Year and Video of the Year for his single “Blinding Lights” and appeared on the animated series American Dad. Check out their collab “Smile” below.

