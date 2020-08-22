Robert Pattinson Punches People, Broods in The Batman Trailer

In the grand tradition of sad DC films, the newly released trailer for Matt Reeves’s The Batman reveals a darker, more violent take on the character than ever seen before. The Batman has not been without its fair share of controversy, particularly over Robert Pattinson’s casting. But from the looks of the trailer, Pattinson is perfectly capable in the role, as evidenced by a Foley-laden sequence in which he punches a man a dozen times and growls, “I’m vengeance.” The trailer also features Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and Paul Dano’s Riddler, who rhymes over Nirvana’s “Underneath the Bridge.” If that sounds gloomy, that’s because it is. Comparatively less gloomy are the shots of the redesigned Batmobile, and the brief flashes of Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman. But don’t get too excited — the trailer notes that the film is “currently in production,” and Reeves confirmed today that “we’ve only shot 25% of the movie.” Regardless, Warner Bros. has set the release date for 2021, and in these uncertain times, the only thing we know for sure is that the future holds a ton of Batman IP.