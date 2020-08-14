You gotta hand it to country singer Orville Peck. He was kind of ahead of the curve with the whole mask thing, at least aesthetically. At midnight on Friday, August 14, gay, mask-wearing country singer Orville Peck released his new six-song EP Show Pony, after delaying it’s scheduled release in mid-June at the last minute. Following previously released singles “No Glory in the West” and “Summertime,” Peck released a music video for EP track “Legends Never Die” featuring country superstar Shania Twain. In the music video, a bedazzled non-CDC approved mask wearing Peck and a cheetah print-rocking Twain serenade drive-in-movie goers including camp icon John Waters and current world’s reigning Drag Race season 12 winner Miss Jaida Essence Hall. The music video is at once country, queer, and cute. Watch Orville Peck and Shania Twain horse around in the video for “Legends Never Die” and stream Peck’s EP Show Pony below.

