Lil’ Baddie Jordyn Woods Stars in Pop Smoke’s Posthumous Video for ‘Mood Swings’

On Thursday, August 20, the day Pop Smoke’s posthumously released album Shoot For The Moon, Aim For The Stars was officially certified platinum, his estate released the music video for his hit song “Mood Swings” currently making the rounds on social media. “Mood Swings” has followed in the foot steps of other Pop Smoke tracks like “Dior” and “Get Back,” and has gone viral on Tik Tok. Fittingly, “Mood Swings” ft. Lil Tijay has found a viral star to anchor its music video in actress, model, and former Kylie Jenner bff Jordyn Woods. In the visualizer, Jordyn Woods is the central baddie with a fatty, posing in pools and in sports cars with other baddies Dylan and Dakota Gonzalez. In July, two adults and two juveniles were charged with the murder of Pop Smoke during a robbery at a multimillion-dollar Hollywood Hills home the rapper was renting. Check out the video for Pop Smoke’s “Mood Swings” and see how Jordyn Wood fares against all the baddies on Tik Tok.

