As you’re probably already well aware, the maraschino cherry that rests atop the ice cream sunday that is the waking nightmare of our mere existence is the fact that our President is blatantly trying to destroy the United States Postal Service to boost his chances for reelection. This has spurred many American citizens to action, like Cher for instance, who understand that the postal service is a vital part of our American society, providing jobs, and delivering medication and checks to hundreds and millions of American daily, and not something to be tampered with, defunded, or taken for granted. One such American is musician Ben Gibbard, who loves the USPS so much he named one of his two bands after it. Gibbard, lead singer and guitarist for Death Cab for Cutie and one half of the electronica duo The Postal Service, took to Youtube to perform “Such Great Heights” to lend his support of both the Postal Service and Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden.

In conjunction with the #TeamJoeSings, Gibbard performed a few songs on his acoustic guitar, and detailed the vital role the USPS played in the formation of his band the Postal Service. According to Gibbard, he and his Postal Service bandmate Jimmy Tamborello lived in different cities (he was in Seattle and Jimmy was in LA) while recording their album 2003 album Give Up, requiring them to send CDs to each other back and forth through the mail to make the record, leading to the name the Postal Service. “I think in the midst of this global pandemic nothing is more important than being able to vote safely and securely” said Gibbard, “and vote-by-mail has shown to do that over and over and over again in my home state of Washington” before launching into “Such Great Heights” dedicated to the USPS. Watch Gibbard pay homage to both the Postal Service and the Postal Service with his acoustic rendition of “Such Great Heights.”