Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trailer Is Upon Us

The journey to the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League was a long and complicated one, but the full trailer for the highly anticipated director’s cut is now finally upon us. The trailer offers a longer look at Darkseid, who was teased in the sneak peek back in June, as well as shots of Superman in his black suit and Cyborg witnessing the death of his father. Also included were a redesigned Steppenwolf and Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, the Flash’s love interest. Justice League will be split into four one-hour installments on HBO Max, Snyder confirmed on Saturday at DC Fandome, though no official release date has been announced. The trailer had actually leaked online hours before its scheduled release, because nothing about Justice League’s rollout isn’t messy. “I don’t care how many demons he’s fought in how many hells. He’s never fought us. Not us united,” Ben Affleck’s Batman tells the assembled crew at the end of the trailer, a fitting tagline for a movie essentially willed into existence by fans.

