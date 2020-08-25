Walk and Talk About HBO Max’s West Wing Reunion

Photo: NBC

We feel a tremendous speech coming on. Aaron Sorkin announced today that he will be staging, quite literally, a West Wing reunion special for HBO Max as a treat before the presidential election. A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote will not feature new material or mimic the Friends reunion format but will rather be a “special theatrical stage presentation” of the season three episode “Hartsfield’s Landing,” with Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford, and Martin Sheen reprising their politico roles and giving us way too many allegories about chess. The reunion will be filmed over multiple days in Los Angeles’s Orpheum Theatre this fall, with “additional cast members and special guests from the worlds of public service and the arts” expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Five dollars says Sorkin theater fanboy Jeff Daniels will find his way in there.