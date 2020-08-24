Photo: Shutterstcok

Really? Are you sure? There are so many episodes of Selling Sunset to watch. Fine. Have it your way. The 2020 Republican National Convention will run from Monday, August 24, to Thursday, August 27, and it will be covered on ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox News every night from 10 to 11 p.m. ET. If you’d rather be bombarded with six to seven straight hours of RNC coverage, CNN and MSNBC will give you exactly that, running their RNC material until 2 a.m. nightly. Cord cutters will be able to stream the event on Amazon Prime Video, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, and YouTube.

The rogues’ gallery of speakers will include former Governor Nikki Haley, Donald Trump Jr., First Lady Melania Trump, Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump, Vice-President Mike Pence, Karen Pence, Ivanka Trump, President Trump, former Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, HUD Secretary Ben Carson, sneering MAGA teen Nicholas Sandmann, UFC President Dana White, former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Mark and Patricia McCloskey, a.k.a. the mustard-stained couple that threatened Black Lives Matter protestors in St. Louis, Missouri, with guns. It’s not too late to hide your parents’ remote.